Cape Town – Currently at Number 3 on the ICC’s Test bowler rankings, at the age of 23, Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada is already a force to be reckoned with. Rabada was on the cover of the February GQ South Africa magazine. He is always well put together and so it’s no surprise that he has partnered with clothing brand Trenery.

I attended a photo-shoot where he and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Cameron van der Burgh were modelling some of Trenery’s autumn/winter range as part of the Trenery Icons.

Rabada told us of his fashion must-haves and this and that.

How would you describe your style?

In one word: Simple. I go for good quality, comfort and I love a good suit.

What’s a winter essential?

Even though I often travel around the world where it’s summer. I think a good coat is essential... add a few polo necks and boots.

I go for good quality, comfort and I love a good suit, says Kagiso Rabada. Photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Boxers or briefs?

Briefs

Who are the snappiest dressers on the Proteas team?

Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks.

Favourite cologne?

Emporio Armani’s Stronger With You

What’s your skincare routine?

Nothing special. I usually use a face wash and a moisturiser. And sunblock now and again.

What’s the funniest thing that has happened to you on the cricket field.

This one time I wore an armguard on the wrong arm, I was literally too relaxed and daydreaming to notice.

What would be your cheat-day meal?

I’m trying to cut off from sugar right now but if I had a cheat day it would be anything greasy! Any junk food really.

What would be your dream holiday destination?

Bora Bora.

Cape Times