On Saturday, 13 June 2020, GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World comes alive with Soul Sisters 2020, featuring international stars Robin S and Sybil, all backed by a 12-piece band, along with Camilo Lombard and the Top Dawg band. If old-school is what floats your boat, Soul Sisters 2020 is where you want to moor your soul-filled boat. These delightful and respectful women will unite on stage for a single night, delivering the very best of old school music. This will be a hit filled music night out, all powered by Heart 104.9fm and the Daily Voice.

Robin S, best known for her hit “Show me Love”, was born and raised in Queens, New York. She began singing at the age of five in a church choir. Blessed with a genuine talent, she is currently still touring and performing internationally singing to large crowds in clubs, arenas, and festivals right around the world.

“Show Me Love”, Robin’s first gold single (Platinum in Europe), introduced her as one of the premier vocalists of the early 90s. Her first release was in 1990 under Robin Stone (that’s what the “S” stands for). The chart-topping single, punctuated with energetic remixes from Stonebridge Productions of Sweden, originally gained popularity in Europe on Champion Records in 1993. The success of the record caught the eye of executives at Big Beat Records and Robin S was on her way to fulfilling her dreams.

Add Sybil Lynch, a soul diva who came from Paterson, New Jersey. She adopted the name Sybil early on and has been affectionately called that for her entire career. She will be performing all the hits fans have come to know and love, including “Falling In love”, “My Love is Guaranteed”, “Don’t Make Me Over”, “Walk On By”, “The Love I Lost” and “When I’m Good And Ready”.