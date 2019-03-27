According to Code.org, 71% of all new STEM jobs are in computing, yet only 8% of STEM graduates are in computer science. Photo: Supplied

Industrial psychologist Christina Clucas brought Werner Venter's robotics programme, EDRO, to underprivileged South African schools after recognising that state schools in the US, Australia, India, the UK and elsewhere all taught robotics as a subject. In South Africa we still teach Afrikaans – and while language, any language, is great (polyglottists are said to be among the smartest people in the world) – we're neglecting pertinent areas of learning over traditional ones.

Not one for the other, not more but manageable workloads for the most optimal outcomes.

Clucas points out that former US president Barack Obama's “Educate to Innovate” initiative, was driven by his belief that robotics could inspire young people to pursue careers in science and engineering and thus produce future innovations and innovators.

At St Henry’s Marist College on the Berea in Durban, junior primary pupils are learning to programme robots called Bee-Bots.

“By teaching our students the basics of robotics, we can open a whole new world to them and exciting opportunities that they wouldn't have access to otherwise,” said Meredith Madgin from St Henry’s Marist College's Academic Advancement Unit.

“The colourful, easy-to-use, programmable robots called Bee-Bots have arrow keys which are used to move in the direction they have been programmed (by the children). They can be used to introduce, consolidate and revise the many concepts the children learn during their school day.”

The Bee-Bot can remember up to 40 commands including forward, backwards, left and right. It is programmed to move along the floor mats to the specific place it has been programmed to reach.

Children will learn sequencing, mathematical concepts, learn to make logical decisions and begin to think in original and innovative ways. “This is an activity that allows our learners to become technologically advanced without using screen time.

“While communication via the spoken and written word in the formative school years is vital, coding is also a form of communication that encourages children to be creative, solve problems, collaborate and engage with peers, and use critical thinking.”

The older pupils at the school are involved in Lego Robotics. An extramural “subject” managed by robotics coach Sadhana Singh is linked to an international competition with 88 participating countries that involves building, designing and programming a robot to perform autonomous tasks on a game board.

“At high school level there is an Arduino Robotics Club (ARC) which is apart of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) curriculum.

"The students are learning to design electronic circuits from scratch and to write a programme that will control the device that they have built.

"From the simple design of a flashing light to more complex designs where a small car can drive itself,” said computer literacy teacher Willem Voigt.

At RA Padayachee Primary in Ballito Grade 3 to 7 pupils partake in an after-school STEM education programme, the AI Family Challenge where they get to explore machine learning, speech recognition, prediction models, autonomous vehicles and neural networks.

STE(A)M educational specialist, I-Innovate partnered with US developers, Curiosity Machine to bring the AI Family Challenge to South Africa with the aim of ultimately reaching 20 000 learners in disadvantaged communities around the world.

The curriculum is hands-on so that vital Digital Age skills such as computational thinking, electrical engineering, mobile computing and robotics can be developed while finding solutions to pressing community problems when it comes to food, agriculture, health, transportation and energy.

I-Innovate chief executive, Trisha Crookes said: “Participants understand how autonomous vehicles process different signals by building a system of circuits to simulate sensors and rapid decision-making.

"Over the course of the challenge, participants develop a learner mindset that gives them a lifelong ability to innovate and problem-solve.”