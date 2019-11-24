PRETORIA - The UAE Embassy and the University of Pretoria hosted a two day summit last week Friday and Saturday with guest speaker Ndileka Mandela.
The summit addressed the concept of tolerance with the theme being a "Year of Tolerance; Prospects for Peace and Stability in Africa".
His Excellency Mahash Saeed Alhameli, the UAE Ambassador to South Africa opened the colloquium with messages of acceptance and understanding.
The is no doubt that the diversity of religions is beautiful and tolerance is key to allowing religion to flow, Ambassador Alhameli said.
Mandela told delegates also ushered in a message of education.