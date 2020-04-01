WATCH: Family's musical hit parody about being quarantined amuses millions

Cape Town – A video of a family singing an adapted version of a musical hit, while confessing to "being bored with each other" and the other restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown, has been viewed more than 7 million times on Facebook. They turned the French Revolution song One Day More from the musical Les Miserábles into a parody about being self-quarantined. Even Les Mis Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, with 16.9 million followers, has applauded the kids and parents for singing live on camera, tweeting "Bravo!!!!!" Dr Ben Marsh, a history lecturer from Kent in the UK, is joined by his wife Danielle and their four children, who range in age from eight to 13, in the video. The video opens with a quick argument between family members and later in the clip one son holds up a red school jacket on a pole (as opposed to the red flag in the musical).

“One day more, another day, another destiny,” Danielle, 42, sings.

“Shopping for online delivery. I tried again, only to find, there’s nothing ‘til September time. One day more.”

Other lyrics include: “Here’s a little walk, there’s a little ride. Sunshine’s such a bummer when we’re stuck inside.

“Our grandparents are miles away. They can’t work Skype! We’re brokenhearted.”

They also sing about the dilemma of whether you should change into clean clothes for remote learning.

Marsh said he wanted “to cheer up some friends and family who have had – or are about to have – birthdays all by themselves”.

“It pulled on all the experiences people had been complaining about, like not being able to work or play football,” Marsh told local paper Kent Online.

“Blown away by this! I laughed, I cried, and I escaped from all my worries for a brief moment,” one person commented.

“What talent! Thank you for brightening up our day in isolation,” added another.

