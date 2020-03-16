Mfuleni school closes after 'pupil, parent test positive for coronavirus'

Cape Town – The Manzomthombo Senior Secondary School in Mfuleni has advised parents to not send their children to school as from this morning. This after a mother of a pupil at the school and one of the pupils allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus. It's unclear at this stage whether they are related. Elina Lehloesa, 49, from Mfuleni, said the school sent a letter (see below) to parents today for their children to not return to school until further notice. Many pupils were seen walking back home early this morning. On Friday, Lehloesa had received a WhatsApp from her church, the Tyrannus Apostolic Church, which had been informed by a staff member of the Mfuleni clinic, a Mr Mhlongo, that one of the Manzomthombo pupils' parents, who works for a German family that travelled overseas, and a pupil at the school tested positive for the coronavirus. The Tyrannus Apostolic Church's message said: "Coronavirus has reached Mfuleni community mom. Just received a message from principal saying that Manzomthombo parent was diagnosed with corona today.

A WhatsApp message sent out by the Tyrannus Apostolic Church.

"She has been hospitalised and one of the students has been hospitalised and diagnosed with corona today."

On Facebook, Bongani Mentashe, said in a post, which included the Sanco Steve Tshwete Mfuleni branch, today: "Mfuleni community please let us not panic about this.

"Let us just follow all the advises (sic) and be very careful. Yours in Leadership. God bless the community of Mfuleni and everyone else."

The Western Cape Education Department had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publishing.

The Manzomthombo Senior Secondary School did not answer any calls. The school warned parents in their letter to look out for symptoms such as a fever, a cough, shortness of breath, a sore throat and sluggishness.

Meanwhile, Welgemoed Primary in the northern suburbs informed parents on Monday morning to fetch their children from school as a precautionary measure. This after a Grade 5 pupil's parents informed the school that a colleague had tested positive for the coronavirus.

