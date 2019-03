Photo: Flickr.com

Cape Town – JP Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, is shocked by what he deemed a "flagrant disregard for public safety" by the police in releasing a habitual criminal with gang affiliation without him being charged. "It is shocking that a suspect, with at least 10 arrests and seven convictions in the last decade, was let go in this instance on a charge amounting to attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"Two of his convictions are for escaping from custody and robbery. He should not be on the streets, yet there he is, still tormenting the community with his criminal curriculum vitae," Smith said.

"This amounts to negligence by the police station in question and I will be writing to the Provincial Police Commissioner and the Western Cape Community Safety MEC to report this miscarriage of justice so that it can be investigated."

The 29-year-old suspect had been wounded during a shootout with Metro Police officers in Hanover Park on Saturday, March 2. Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert when they came under fire.

"He was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition and detained at Philippi SAPS after receiving medical treatment.

"The suspect was meant to appear in court on Monday, 4 March but he was not charged and was released from custody the following day as the 48-hour holding period had expired."

Smith said the Safety and Security Investigations Unit is already liaising with the police and the National Prosecuting Authority to get the case re-enrolled.

"It has also come to our attention that the same police station released another suspect arrested by Metro Police officers on Friday, 15 March.

"Officers found 118 tik straws and 40 units of heroin during a search of a property in Hanover Park and arrested a woman.

"Two days later, the SAPS released the suspect, citing insufficient evidence, despite the fact the no meaningful investigation had taken place.

"These incidents demonstrate a flagrant disregard for public safety but also negate the good work being done by the City’s Metro Police Department and other City enforcement services.

"It is time for the Western Cape Department of Community Safety to release its watching brief findings so that members of the public can understand why we have a 2 % or 3% gang conviction rate.

"The City’s enforcement agencies do not have investigative powers so we are beholden to SAPS to investigate cases and prepare dockets for prosecution.

"Community safety is a cry reverberating through so many of Cape Town’s residential areas. The treatment of serious offences as highlighted by the two cases mentioned is an injustice to the people of our city.

"Attempts to create a single police service by the national government will make an already terrible situation even worse, which is why the City is committed to fighting this all the way to the Constitutional Court."

Cape Times