100-year-old wins two cars in NSRI competition

Cape Town - Centenarian Lilian Mallet won big in the National Sea Rescue Institutes’ (NSRI) 2022 Four Car Competition, when she walked away with two Mitsubishi cars - the first prize in the competition. The 100-year-old NSRI supporter is a mother of two and has been donating to the NSRI for decades.

Mallet’s daughter, Wendy Nortje, said her mother could not believe that she was the lucky winner. “Her reaction to winning was a sight to behold, it started off with a loud yell and her hands shot up to her face in disbelief, which soon gave way to total joy and amazement. “We are still pinching ourselves to make sure it's not a dream.”

Mallet lives in a retirement village in Boksburg, Gauteng, and has given the cars to her daughter. “Mom has been a supporter of the NSRI for many, many years,” said Wendy. “It all started with her second husband Paul, who served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War.

“He was the commander of the ship HMS Goodall. “Later, General Smuts recalled the South African personnel on board the ship back to South Africa, and it later sunk during the war, near Russia. “This meant Paul's life was spared, and he lived for many years thereafter.

“Thanks to his love for the sea, years later he began supporting the NSRI. When he passed away in 2005, my mom continued their support, and in 2010 started taking part in the car competition each year, in memory of Paul,” said Nortje. Nortje described her mother as a jolly person with a sense of humour who was always smiling . “Her family are the most important people to her. In her younger days she played bowls as a sport and participated in league games. She also served as chairlady in her bowling club,” said Nortje.