13 killed, about 50 injured in De Doorns bus crash

A 2-year-old girl was the youngest passenger killed in a bus accident that claimed the lives of 13 people along the Hex River Pass, near De Doorns, at the weekend. The bus, reported to have been travelling from Zimbabwe to Cape Town, collided with a truck, leaving 50 people injured, according to officials.

A case of culpable homicide was being investigated, said police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi. “Preliminary information reveals that 13 people including five adult males, five females, one female baby, one female toddler and one juvenile died as a result of the accident. “They are still to be identified. Further investigation suggests that the passenger bus collided with the side of the truck when the driver lost control and the bus veered off the road down a steep slope.

A total of 50 injured passengers were taken for treatment to a local hospital,” said Swartbooi. Juben von Willingh, the deputy mayor of De Doorns, who also has an oversight role over traffic, fire and policing, said: “It was a horrific scene when we attended. Passengers were caught between the bus and the mountain. It was not a good sight and we sympathise with the victims and their families.

According to information, the bus was on its way from Harare in Zimbabwe to Robertson,” said Von Willingh. Meanwhile, in two other separate crashes which also involved buses in Leeu Gamka and Villiersdorp, four children were among the 12 people killed. Swartbooi said at Laingsburg,three vehicles were involved in the crash – a car, a bakkie and a bus – and claimed the life of six people.

None of the 39 passengers on the bus were injured. Five men and two women were confirmed dead at the scene. A man who had been transported to hospital after suffering serious injury died on his way to hospital. Three vehicles had been involved in the crash at Villiersdorp.

“Two adults, one teenager and three children sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Villiersdorp police registered a case of culpable homicide for further investigation,” said Swartbooi. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said: “It has been a tragic weekend on our roads and my heart goes out to those who are dealing with the trauma of losing their loved ones. I implore everyone travelling on our roads to take care, be safe, and obey the law. As we gear up for Easter, please make sure you prepare properly for long-distance travel.”