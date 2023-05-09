15-year-old knocked and killed while walking to school in mist

Cape Town - A 15-year-old boy has died in Piketberg after being knocked by a car in the mist while he was walking to school. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said police responded to the incident on Tuesday morning.

“Upon arrival at the scene near Wittewater, in misty conditions, they found the body of a 15-year-old scholar who sustained fatal injuries. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “Piketberg police registered a case of culpable homicide for further investigation. “Anyone with information who witnessed the incident is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 0860 010 111,” Swartbooi said.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department sent its condolences to the family, friends and the school community. “The WCED provides learner transport to over 65 000 learners every day. Sadly, we have been made aware of the death of a Grade 9 learner from Steynville Secondary while walking to his learner transport pick-up point. “Our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and the school community for their loss. Counselling support will be offered to the school.”

Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, Billy Claasen, said the boy was a grade 9 pupil at Steynville Secondary School. “It is with shock that we learn of the death of a young learner. “This young learner was on his way to school in heavy misty, and dark weather conditions this morning.

“Allegations have it that he was knocked over by a car on the side of the road, and he died on the scene. “Parents of the farms in the area brought the issue of school transport for their children under my attention earlier this year as they were worried about the safety of their children. “I immediately took it up with the Western Cape Education Department, which still has done nothing to address the situation.

“We call on the National Minister and the MEC of Education in the Western Cape to stop playing politics with the lives of our rural children, and to come up with an amicable solution for this ongoing problem. “This is one life too many. Today, a family is shattered by the loss of such a young child, all because of government red tape and dragging processes. “Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the school community of the young boy. May his little soul rest in peace and rise in power.”