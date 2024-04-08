150 suspects killed over past year in police operations, says Cele

More than 150 suspects have been shot and killed during police operations since April last year to date. During a briefing on Sunday on takedown successes of police counter operations, Police Minister Bheki Cele said this figure includes the September 2023 fatal shooting of 19 cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects in Makhado, Limpopo, who engaged in a gun battle with the police.

Cele said from April 2023 to date, 1 171 Intelligence-led takedowns were conducted by the SAPS. These specialised operations involve weeks and at times months, of planning, surveillance and monitoring of targets. They involve highly-skilled detectives working together with members of tactical units, who execute arrests. So far, 3 749 suspects have been apprehended during Intelligence-led takedowns. This includes 173 suspects for murder, 57 for extortion and kidnapping, 164 for property related crimes and 768 arrested for possession of illegal firearms.

Cele said 488 suspects were arrested for robberies and 79 for CIT robberies. “While it is the aim of the police to arrest suspects, some heavily armed suspected criminals choose to engage the police in a gun battle and police will respond accordingly. Police have and will come out on top during these takedowns. More than 150 such suspects were shot and killed from April 2023 to date.” In Limpopo, four CIT suspects were killed when SAPS members and farm watchers from Hoedspruit joined hands to trace suspects who had already shot and killed a cash-van security guard.

In April 2023, 10 heavily armed CIT related robbers were shot and killed during a confrontation with police in Sebokeng in Gauteng. Over the past 11 months, 109 police officers have lost their lives, Cele said. While the majority of the members died off-duty, about 36 police officers were killed during the commission of their policing work, such as confrontation with brutal and armed criminals.

Through investigative work conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), 83 suspects have been arrested in connection with police killings. “This ministry and SAPS management have noted the ongoing public discourse on police takedowns that have resulted in the loss of lives of suspects. “We have as the ministry seen the mixed responses from various quarters of society. The death of any individual in the country, criminal or not, should never be a cause for celebration.

“But with some in society doing so, following the takedown of the armed gangs in KZN and Mpumalanga this week – speaks volumes. However, there is an independent directorate to investigate the actions of the police in such cases. We wish to allow those processes to unfold. “The ministry and SAPS management remain resolute in its support for the men and women in blue who are at the coalface of hardened criminals. “We call on the police to remain vigilant, protect communities and protect themselves at all times. Act tough on crime,” Cele said.

Meanwhile, Cele noted that the kidnapping of members of the public and influential individuals as well as businesspersons remained a concern. The DPCI has arrested 62 suspects involved in kidnappings for ransom from April to date. Police operations have also led to the arrest of 55 suspects for the kidnapping of Chinese nationals in the country.