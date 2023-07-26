20 years for Strandfontein coastal development

The Strandfontein coastal development could take up to 20 years to complete, the City said, citing similar projects in Cape Town such as Big Bay and Parklands. In November last year, the City published the draft development framework that proposed a “mixed use development outcome, including residential and commercial, where the urban development opportunity will be put out to tender and that private developers will then develop”.

The City noted that the Strandfontein pavilion, although located within the envisaged future Strandfontein coastal urban node area, was undergoing a separate process, with “reconsideration of and potential demolition and upgrade of the Strandfontein pavilion currently in the planning stage”. Strandfontein Ratepayers Association chairperson Mario Oostendorp said they were hoping for a new recreational development within five years. “The hope is that it won’t take 20 years.

“We were hoping that in five years’ time you’d have this whole new development there, like the steering committee planned for including the shopping mall, apartments upgraded pool facilities, picnic areas, so we could all go and enjoy it. “It will bring a revival to the greater Cape Town. “In fact, development shouldn’t stop there, it should continue along the entire False Bay coastline,” said Oostendorp.

According to the City’s deputy mayor and mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, with current estimations, building might be able to start late in 2026. “The Strandfontein coastal urban node development is also in the planning stage. “Precedent indicates that such large developments (such as the Big Bay and Parklands developments) are complex and have long development lead times to completion (up to 20 years in the two cases mentioned).

“The process towards realising the proposed Strandfontein coastal urban node development is progressing well. “However, it is at an early stage and much has still to be done which will take time.” Andrews added that an Environmental Impact Assessment process for the project started last month.