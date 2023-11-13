217 foreign-trained doctors wrote board exams in October

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that 217 foreign-qualified doctors wrote their board examination with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) last month. Phaahla was responding to parliamentary questions from EFF MP Nqobile Mhlongo, who asked about the total number of South African doctors who have trained abroad since January 2020 and were waiting to write the board examination in order to be admitted as doctors in the country.

Mhlongo also enquired about the date the HPCSA would be in a position for the foreign-trained South African doctors to write the board examinations to be admitted as doctors. “There were 405 foreign-qualified doctors eligible to write the HPCSA board examination, which includes both South Africans as well as foreign nationals. “The eligible foreign-qualified doctors were invited to write the HPCSA examinations, however, only 217 applicants confirmed that they would write the examination,” Phaahla said.

A total of 217 foreign-trained doctors participated in the HPCSA examinations which were written last month, according to Phaahla. He said the HPCSA examinations were conducted through medical schools. The council embarked on a procurement process before its contract with Sefako Makgatho University had expired.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal was successful, however, there were delays in the finalisation of the contract between the HPCSA and institution due to certain administrative requirements not being met by the university. “These matters have now been resolved and the contract finalised which then led to the applicants being able to sit for the examination on 25 October 2023.” Explaining the delays in conducting the board examinations, Phaahla said the National Department of Health was not involved in the contracting process of the HPCSA.

Last month, Phaahla said the registration with the HPCSA for foreign qualified doctors was only approved after assessment of the training. “The relevant board must satisfy itself that the curriculum and/or training received is equivalent to that offered in South African institutions, or at least, satisfactory. “For the relevant board to make the necessary determination, it relies on the submission of documentary evidence by the applicants for review.