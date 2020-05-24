24 more Covid-19 deaths in Western Cape, nearly 7 000 recoveries

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded an additional 24 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 300. As of 1pm on Sunday, the Western Cape had 6 719 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 13 969 confirmed cases and 6 950 recoveries. A total of 121 072 tests have been conducted. There are 569 people in hospital, of which 151 are in an intensive-care unit or high care. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Premier Alan Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

"In Witzenberg, where our targeted hot-spot plan was first piloted, over 80% of the total number of Covid-19 positive patients have now recovered. "In Khayelitsha, 60% of the total case load to date has recovered and in the Tygerberg region 56% of the total number of cases have already recovered," Winde said.

Commenting on the arrival of a cohort of Cuban doctors, Winde said: "Today, Western Cape Health Minister Nomafrench Mbombo and the HOD for the Department of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, welcomed a cohort of Cuban doctors to the Western Cape.





"They form part of a group of over 200 doctors and medical specialists who came to South Africa from Cuba to assist in the response to Covid-19 as part of an agreement between Cuba and the national Department of Health.

"We wish them well during their stay in the province. They will join the thousands of dedicated and skilled doctors, nurses and healthcare workers already working on the frontline response to the pandemic in the province.

"The province has also issued a call for people with medical experience to volunteer and has received over 1000 applications. We will be calling on them to bolster our healthcare response as needed over the coming weeks and months."

Winde added: "We are working around the clock to make sure that we can provide care to every person who needs it. But we simply cannot do it alone. We need every single person to help us slow the spread, and in doing so, to save lives.

"While you may not get seriously ill, those who are older, and those with underlying health conditions, are at great risk. When you protect yourself, you protect these vulnerable groups too.

"If you are sick, stay home and first call our hotline for advice. If you are battling to breath, seek urgent healthcare. Stay home as much as possible.

"Avoid all gatherings of people – this is where the virus spreads. Keep your distance from others – at least 1.5 metres. It is completely respectful and polite to tell someone to keep their distance if they are standing too close to you.

"If we all act in this way, we can interrupt the chain of transmission, slow the spread of the virus and protect those we love. This is how we can all contribute to saving lives."

