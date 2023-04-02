24-year-old arrested for killing four family members with an axe

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested a 24-year-old suspect who is believed to have killed four family members, including a child, with an axe in Lusikisiki on Thursday. The suspect was arrested in the same village, and the axe believed to have been used in the murders, was recovered by police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said residents and police were led to the scene by an eye-witness who escaped the ordeal unharmed. “Initial investigation revealed that the 24-year-old suspect was in his room while the other family members aged between 5 and 69, were sitting in the other room within the same homestead, when he went to their room and started crushing them with an axe. They allegedly died at the scene. “Police were alerted to the incident by members of the local community, and one eye witness who escaped the ordeal unharmed,” he said.

Kinana said the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. “The motive for the killings is not known at this stage, however the police have registered a murder docket for investigation,” he said. The community of Lusikisiki have reacted with shock to brutal murders.