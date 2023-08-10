27 000 state properties registered at Deeds Office

The total number of identifiable properties currently registered under the national government’s name at the Deeds Office stood at 27 385. This is according to Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala, in response to a parliamentary question from Freedom Front Plus MP, Philip van Staden.

Zikalala said the properties registered at the Deeds Office were under the name of the following departments: Public Works and Infrastructure; Agriculture, Land reform and Rural Development; Water Affairs and Sanitation; the National Intelligence Agency; Forestry, Fisheries and Environment as well as Defence. “Out of the 27 385 properties, 12 575 are recorded by the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. “However, it must be noted the number excludes properties reflecting historical names on deeds - Republic of South Africa, colonial government, South African Development Trust etcetera and others - which can be vested to the department but not yet endorsed on the deeds.”

Zikalala said the total number of assets recorded by his department, including those registered under the national government reflecting historical names and unregistered but surveyed, was 28 683. “The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure conducts continuous condition assessments on all approximately 133 000 buildings, therefore will not be able to provide estimates on the backlog maintenance.” Zikalala stated that the total number of the government’s properties, both improved and unimproved, currently being rented out were 1 096.

Last year, the department stated that it was coughing up R15 million in costs to provide security services to more than 2 000 unused state-owned properties across the country. Responding to DA MP Samantha Graham, former Minister Patricia de Lille said there were a total of 3 742 vacant properties owned by the department. “The properties have been vacant for between two and 10 years. The properties are un-utilised,” she said.