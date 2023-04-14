Cape Town - Be careful, safe and vigilant on the roads, but most importantly, enjoy the process. This was the advice given to the about 29 000 runners expected to take part in the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TTOM) ultra and half marathons this weekend.

Two Oceans Marathon Non-profit company Chair, William Swartbooi said they were gearing up for the epic challenge and hoping for an incident-free event. William said: “As always, runner safety is our first priority. Our main hope is that TTOM 2023 will be incident-free. Secondly, we want our participants to achieve all the goals they set out to do.

Thirdly, that if for any reason, a runner is not feeling well – that they consult their doctor before running and, finally, we hope that spectators and participants take home our core message, which is to conquer the current – both on and off the road!” Louis Massyn, known as the godfather of the Two Oceans Marathon Ultra, will be going for his 46th marathon this year. Sharing his wisdom, Massyn said runners should run slow for the first few kilometres to get the best out of the race.

“Run slow for the first 21km, you can get carried away all the way towards Muizenberg. Remember that you’ll need reserve strength and stamina after the 42km mark, where you'll have a tough climb up Constantia Neck for 3km. “The race is fairly flat for the first half – it’s in the second half where the hills hit, so this should dictate your pacing if you don’t want to fall prey to Constantia Nek, like so many runners do. Most of all, enjoy the spectacular scenery and help it to ease your mind. You need to conquer the current mentally, before you do so physically,” he said. Gerda Steyn broke Frith van der Merwe’s long-standing Two Oceans course record of 3:30:36, which she had set in 1989. Steyn clocked 3:29:42 for the 56km ultra last year as she won her third consecutive title.

Steyn said that last year was such a highlight for her and she was hoping to repeat the experience. “I want to wish all the other runners the best of luck with their preparations. Be careful, safe and vigilant on the roads, but most importantly, enjoy the process,” she said. Finance and economic opportunities MEC, Mireille Wenger said the benefits of the event went beyond a once-off impressive economic boost of R672 million and provided a global platform to showcase Cape Town.

“I wish all runners the best of luck and the strength and hope that once completed they get out and about to see all the wonderful offerings we have beyond the city,” she said. Cultural affairs and sport MEC, Anroux Marais said: “We are so excited to once again host this event. The province’s natural beauty also brings unique routes and other elements that remain a drawcard for participants and spectators to keep returning year after year. I wish the athletes all the best and welcome their supporters who will ensure that every athlete feels supported and motivated to finish the race.” The Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon Expo is on until Saturday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.