THE Sheikh Yusuf Kramat in Macassar.

The SA Heritage Resource Agency (Sahra) is considering an application by the Cape Mazaar Society to give national heritage status to 31 kramats which make up the Circle of Tombs. Ben Mwasinga, manager of the built environments unit at Sahra, said the society’s application had been received.

The Cape Mazaar Society - with Vidamemoria Heritage Consultants - initiated the nomination of the Circle of Tombs as national heritage sites.

It is said that 250 years ago a prophecy was made that there would be a “circle of Islam” around the Cape.

According to local beliefs the circle is complete, comprising the tombs of saints and auliyah (friends of Allah) who were brought as slaves to the Cape. The Cape Mazaar said the circle started at the old cemetery on the slopes of Signal Hill, above the quarry in Strand Street, where two saintly men lie buried, and continues to two graves on top of Signal Hill.

The circle then continues to a much-revered grave above Oude Kraal beyond Camps Bay, and sweeps around the mountain to a kramat in Constantia on the Tokai Road. It proceeds to the most widely known of all tombs: the Kramat of Sheikh Yusuf at Faure on the farm Zandvliet.

The circle is completed by an old tomb on Robben Island.

Cape Mazaar Society chairperson Mahmood Limbada said it had initially put in submissions for seven kramats to be declared heritage sites: the Sheikh Yusuf Kramat in Faure, three kramats in Tana Baru in Bo-Kaap, Matarah Kramat on Robben Island, and the two kramats in Simon's Town.

Yesterday they applied for another 24, Limbada said.

At an announcement in Constantia yesterday, attended by members of the society, the public and Sahra, Limbada said the sites needed to be protected for their history, and for generations to come.

“The status would mean the kramats are protected, as building regulations around them would be stricter. It is important to preserve the sites for religious reasons and for the future,” Limbada said.

The applications come a day after 19 Bo-Kaap locations were declared national heritage sites by Sahra.

The sites include the Auwal Masjid, the Strand Street Quarry, Schotsche Kloof Primary School, the Buitengracht Street Wall, the Masjid Shafee and the Bo-Kaap Museum.

CAPE TIMES