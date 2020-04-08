3D printing used at Stellenbosch University for making protective visors

Cape Town – When the orthopaedic surgery department at Stellenbosch University (SU) opened a 3D printing laboratory about two years ago, they had no idea it would be put to use in a pandemic. Staff and students are now 3D printing and assembling visors, to be distributed and used as protective gear, for those working on the frontline of fighting Covid-19. Orthopaedic surgeon and lecturer at SU’s faculty of medicine and health sciences (FMHS), Dr Rudolph Venter came up with the idea after the virus broke out in South Africa. “I thought why not put the 3D printing lab to use, by producing protective gear for the health care workers working with patients” he said. After consulting Tygerberg Hospital management, face shields were identified as a need.

“There is a burgeoning global community using 3D printers and laser cutters to produce equipment for health care workers - sharing and refining designs freely online,” said Venter.

The headgear comprises a plastic headband to which you attach a clear visor, with elastic to attach it to the wearer’s head. The university approached a local supplier, who sold sheets of clear plastic and elastic.

“We approached the SU’s faculty of engineering - and Professor Kristiaan Schreve, head of mechanical engineering, graciously put all the 3D Printers they could spare at our disposal,” said Venter.

It didn’t take long before they had volunteers producing the design on their home 3D printers. A local engineering firm played a part by donating 10 rolls of filament and consumables for the printers.

Students Luné Smith and Abdul-Mutakabit Aziz helped set up a student volunteer initiative.

Hundreds of medicine and health sciences students chose to use their recesses to help fight the virus.

Smith runs the WeFightBack Covid-19 Committee, which is involved in five student volunteer projects - ranging from a community mask initiative, to making spacers for metered dose inhalers for Covid-19 patients, and even a support project for people in kangaroo mother care wards and lodger areas, as well as an education initiative relating to the virus. Now Smith and her team have also taken over the logistics of the 3D printing project.

“Our responsibilities include dropping off plastic for the community volunteers to print the masks with; picking up the printed masks and materials, as well as assembling the product,” said Smith.

The students assembling the visors work in shifts of four or five people at a time - so as to maintain social distancing.

“After our stocktake on Monday, we are proud to report 134 visors are ready to go - with more on the way,” said Smith.

Cape Times