Christopher Brown. File Image: IOL

Child rapist and murderer Christopher Brown, 25, will serve four life terms behind bars, after he was convicted of all six charges against him in the Western Cape High Court yesterday. Brown entered a plea and sentencing agreement with the State. He faced six criminal charges including the murder of the mother of his child, Thulisa Lavisa, in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, in 2015.

Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of rape, a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and another charge of common assault.

Brown was arrested last year for the rape and murder of six-year-old Stacey Adams after she was reported missing on June 23. A day later her lifeless body was found during a community search.

Brown confessed to the rape and murder of Stacey and confessed to the assault and murder of Lavisa.

On August 28, 2015, Lavisa arrived home late from work and Brown was furious. He rented a room with Lavisa and they lived together with their son.

He hit Lavisa in the face, choked her and threatened to kill her.

Brown admitted to unlawfully and intentionally killing Lavisa by strangling her to death.

“Lavisa left with her son to live with her mother. On September 20, 2015, Lavisa fetched her clothes (and Brown) attacked her and strangled her from behind until she collapsed.

“The accused hid the body of (Lavisa) under his bed until September 21, 2015, at which stage a family member found her body,” he said in the plea statement.

Brown was arrested on September 22, 2015, but the case was withdrawn against him due to a lack of evidence.

Brown made a confession regarding Lavisa’s murder after his re-arrest on June 26 last year for the murder of Stacey.

Yesterday was the first time Lavisa’s mother, Fundiswa Ngxenwana, came face to face with her daughter’s killer.

Ngxenwana said her daughter never wanted to introduce her to Brown, despite her mothers insistence.

Ngxenwana said: “I’m very happy with the sentence and that this man is finally going to pay for what he did to my daughter.”

Reading charges pertaining to Stacey, her mother Stasha Adams said, “it doesn’t matter how long he serves his sentence, it won’t bring my daughter back”.

