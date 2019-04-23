Farmworkers who were evicted, are now living in tents in a caravan park on the eastern edge of Paarl in the Drakenstein Municipality. File Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency

The Drakenstein Municipality says the more than 40 families who are living in tents at a campsite in Paarl East after being evicted from a farm in Simondium are doing so as a result of land invasions. These families, many from Blou Huis farm, should have been relocated to an emergency housing site in January, where they would have had access to all basic services, said the municipality.

“The site, called Schoongezicht, was invaded prior to the relocation by adjacent backyarders, who demanded housing opportunities and prevented the evictees having access to the Schoongezicht site,” said Drakenstein Municipality community services director Gerald Esau.

Esau said the New Orleans Park was an interim measure until the stalemate regarding the Schoongezicht site could be resolved.

The families’ living conditions drew the attention of South African Human Rights Commission commissioner Chris Nissen, who said he would communicate with the municipality and the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development to help the families following his visit to the site earlier this month.

Farm union the Commercial Stevedore Agriculture and Allied Workers Union, as well as several other land and rural activist organisations, have described Drakenstein and other areas including Barrydale, Robertson and McGregor as “living the crisis of farm evictions”, demanding national and local government respond to the crisis.

Last year the Drakenstein Municipality, which covers areas such as Paarl and Wellington in the Cape Winelands, had up to 1200 eviction cases on the court roll, which at the time could potentially see as many as 20 000 people facing evictions.

Women on Farms Project codirector Carmen Louw said: “Blou Huis was a former chicken farm and the community consisted of farm workers and seasonal workers who settled there for a period. “A developer had bought the farm and because of the situation they were moved to the park until alternative arrangements could be made, but that was last year June already.” Louw said the Paarl East community in the area, known as “Chicago”, were blocking the “Blou Huis” community from taking seasonal work from Paarl farms because they “are not from there”

CAPE TIMES