5 children killed in another horror crash, this time in Brackenfell

Police have arrested the driver of the bakkie in which five children were killed and several others injured when their vehicle rolled on the R300 in Brackenfell on Sunday. The children aged between one and 10 years were declared dead on the scene, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Our officials, however, were able to assist six other patients, including children who had injuries ranging from minor to critical,” Meiring said. The Titanium Securitas Medical Response team, who were first on the scene, said they received multiple calls regarding the accident. The medical response spokesperson, Kobus Kotze, said it is believed that the driver lost control of his vehicle which resulted in it driving into the barrier. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said a culpable homicide case was opened for investigation.

More on this Five children die in N1 crash in Brackenfell

“According to reports, a Ford Bantam LDV was travelling on the N1 direction Cape Town from the Koue Bokkeveld to Dunoon when the vehicle (was in) an accident. Eleven people were in the LDV and five people passed away on the scene. “An adult male was arrested and will appear in court once charged. “Three other passengers were taken to hospital with injuries. An adult female passenger was taken to Brackenfell SAPS for counselling. Circumstances surrounding this accident are under investigation,“ he said.

Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie, expressed his condolences to the families of the children killed. “These children still had a bright future ahead of them. “The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage and authorities are investigating. I urge everyone using our roads to be extra vigilant.

“Please do not speed; stop and rest when tired; and do not use a cell phone while driving,” he said. This comes as the death toll rose to six just over a month after the deadly crash along AZ Berman Drive, Mitchells Plain where five children were declared dead at the scene.

The children were being taken to school when tragedy struck just after 7am. The accident reportedly involved a bakkie, bus and taxi. Police confirmed on Thursday that a sixth learner who was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries had died.