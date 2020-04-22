50 000 food parcels to be provided for family of four, says Western Cape MEC

Cape Town – Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez has announced that 50 000 food parcels would be provided as once-off to support a family of four for one month during the lockdown. This is based on set criteria, she said, to ensure parcels reach the most vulnerable. “The call centre is experiencing extremely high call volumes due to the high demand. The number of call centre agents was increased and technological solutions are also being considered. “We further urge residents to first read the criteria before making an application,” she said. Greg Wagner, spokesperson for mayor Dan Plato, said a number of donations from local businesses had been made.

“The mayor has expressed his appreciation for these donations and has worked with local NGOs and councillors to identify residents in need of support.

“The mayor has also used his discretionary fund to purchase equipment, including three-plate gas stoves, pots, and food items, which he is handing over to soup kitchens across the metro to assist them with feeding more residents who need a hot meal,” he said.

Call the department of social development on 0800 220 250 if you meet the criteria to receive a food parcel.

The qualifying criteria include:

* Households affected by Covid19 infections in the following instances: a member/s of the family who tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine in their homes; a household where a member of the family who tested positive for the virus and who have insufficient means to sustain themselves during the lockdown period.

* A person who is on medication or who suffers from a chronic illness and has insufficient means to sustain themselves, and was referred by a registered health practitioner.

* A person and their household with insufficient means to sustain themselves during the lockdown period who was referred by a registered humanitarian relief agency, registered NPO or municipal manager, and assessed by the department of social development. Grant-awaiting beneficiaries will be prioritised. These will include the elderly.

