It said investigations into the data from the weather station revealed there was a problem.
“The service publishes a daily weather bulletin that provides weather statistics on a daily basis. This data comes directly from the instrumentation and is not yet quality controlled; therefore it is considered preliminary data,” a Saws statement said.
“A maximum temperature record of 50.1°C for Vioolsdrif on November 28 was reported on Friday (November 29).
“Investigations into the data from the station revealed that the temperature sensor had just been replaced two days prior, and a decision was made to track the behaviour of the station over the weekend.