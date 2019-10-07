Cape Town – The 59 candidates nominated for the position of Western Cape commissioner for children will come under scrutiny when the list is published for the public to comment and raise objections.
The list is set to be released on the provincial legislature’s website, social media and newspapers from Wednesday until October 23.
Objections can be submitted to the standing committee on social development in the legislature via post, hand delivery or email.
“In line with provincial legislation, we call on all members of the public to review the list of nominees for commissioner of children. We ask that the public submit their objections to any of the names on the list when it will be published.
"This will assist the committee in its work when shortlisting the best candidate for the job. Public participation is vital in this process as it creates a comprehensive appointment process which serves the interests of the Western Cape and its people,” said MPL Gillion Bosman.