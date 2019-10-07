59 candidates for Western Cape commissioner for children post









Premier Alan Winde Photo: Supplied / Western Cape government Cape Town – The 59 candidates nominated for the position of Western Cape commissioner for children will come under scrutiny when the list is published for the public to comment and raise objections. The list is set to be released on the provincial legislature’s website, social media and newspapers from Wednesday until October 23. Objections can be submitted to the standing committee on social development in the legislature via post, hand delivery or email. “In line with provincial legislation, we call on all members of the public to review the list of nominees for commissioner of children. We ask that the public submit their objections to any of the names on the list when it will be published. "This will assist the committee in its work when shortlisting the best candidate for the job. Public participation is vital in this process as it creates a comprehensive appointment process which serves the interests of the Western Cape and its people,” said MPL Gillion Bosman.

The commissioner will have the power to monitor, investigate, research, educate, lobby as well as advise and report on matters pertaining to children in the province.

Copies of all the names and objections will also be forwarded to Premier Alan Winde. Thereafter the committee will consider the nominations and objections and invite potential candidates for interviews.

The committee will draw up a shortlist of candidates, which will be sent to the legislature for adoption.

The legislature will then recommend the shortlist to Winde after it has approved the names on the list by a resolution adopted with a majority of votes cast.

Winde must appoint a commissioner within 14 days of receiving the list, which Bosman said they were aiming to do before the end of this year.

“The successful candidate will be entrusted with lobbying for children and ensuring that their best interests are upheld,” said Winde.

Objections can be emailed to [email protected] or: hand-delivered to N Jamce, The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, 4th Floor, Provincial Legislature Building, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town, 8001.

They can also be posted to The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, attention Ms Jamce, PO Box 648, Cape Town, 8000.

Cape Times