60-bed Covid-19 hospital for Khayelitsha to manage overflow cases

Cape Town – A 60-bed Covid-19 field hospital has opened in Khayelitsha to help manage hospital overflow for moderate cases. Doctors Without Borders (MSF), with Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, officials from the provincial government, the Khayelitsha District Hospital and City of Cape Town, launched the field hospital yesterday. It will be operational for three months, and will have a full complement of medical staff. “It's a reality that if the epidemic peaks as predicted, a certain number of people will fall ill and need treatment. "Increasing health-care capacity in an attempt to meet that increased demand is the best way to be prepared to try to save lives,” said MSF project leader Dr Eric Goemaere. “Acknowledging that sadly some will be lost and we can’t save everyone, we still see this field hospital as a real plus for people in need in Khayelitsha."

MSF said the facility was one of several Department of Health “intermediate care bed facilities” and would operate during the time of the projected peak of transmission in the metro.

The hospital, managed by MSF medical staff, will offer inpatient care, access to all essential drugs to manage comorbidities and oxygen supply to support to patients with breathing difficulties.

It is not an intensive care facility, and sicker patients will be referred to ICUs within the city as needed.

Dr Trevor Mnguni, a member of the Khayelitsha District Hospital team, said: “This partnership with MSF has been essential for us at the district hospital, given the bed pressure brought about by Covid-19.

"Having this field hospital right across the road from us makes it easier, and helps to allay fears in the community.”

Meanwhile, three months after the first case of Covid-19 was detected in sub-Saharan Africa, the region has made progress in tackling the virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

Thirteen countries in the region implemented lockdowns, and 10 more instigated partial lockdowns in hot spots.

“Three months since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in sub- Saharan Africa, it appears that the swift actions taken by African leaders and communities has slowed the spread of the virus,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

