On the field of the Gary Kirsten Oval, Western Province Cricket Club in Rondebosch, colourful knits were the backdrop for PJ Powers, who treated participants to a special performance. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Hundreds of colourful blankets made for this year’s 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative were laid out and exhibited simultaneously at various venues around the country at the weekend. Anyone wanting to donate clothes or goods toward the victims of cyclone Idai could also deliver goods to each site, where Stuttafords Van Lines would deliver to Mozambique. This followed a call from Mandela’s widow, Graça Machel, to 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day founder Carolyn Steyn, asking the organisation to assist.

On the field of the Gary Kirsten Oval, Western Province Cricket Club in Rondebosch, colourful knits were the backdrop for PJ Powers, who treated participants to a special performance.

At 10am on Sunday countrywide, participants sang the national anthem.

In Johannesburg the blankets were laid at Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton, at both the Nelson Mandela statue and the newly unveiled 1m-tall replica of the Nelson Mandela statue, which is located close to the original.

The replica is modelled by the original artist and sculptor, Kobus Hattingh, and designed specifically to allow the visually impaired to experience the statue in their own way.

Other gatherings took place in Pringle Bay, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Durban.

This year the blankets will be distributed earlier to those in need to ensure that recipients are kept warm from the first chilly morning to the last late frost.

Steyn said it was incredible to see how this movement had galvanised so many people and communities.

“This is the sixth year we will be laying down our beautifully knitted and crocheted blankets. Each blanket laid down in these exhibits is a visual reminder of the care and goodwill so many people from South Africa and around the world have for their fellow men and women. Stitch by stitch, we keep the legacy of Madiba alive, bringing hope, comfort and warmth to others,” Steyn said.

“We do not wait until Mandela Day in July to distribute blankets to those in need. We follow the lead from the Nelson Mandela Foundation to make every day a Mandela Day and respond to the needs of the people.”

Mandela Day manager at the Nelson Mandela Foundation Yase Godlo said: “We are delighted that the 67 Blankets initiative is collecting blankets early this year in preparation for the punishing winter.

“This responds well to our effort to ensure that Mandela Day action is taken every day.”

Cape Times