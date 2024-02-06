800 Doctors jobless: department blames ‘constraints’

The Health Department is pleading budget constraints as around 800 unemployed doctors who completed statutory community service programmes are struggling to find work in the public sector. Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Monday briefed the media about interventions, after the department had met with unions over the current state of unemployment among doctors despite staff shortages at many health facilities.

“The issue of doctors who wish to stay in the public service employment is of major concern to us as the department, hence we are doing everything possible, working with the provincial health departments to mobilise resources to fund vacant posts, especially in health facilities in under-served communities,” Phaahla said. According to the minister, at the beginning of January, unions submitted a list of 825 medical doctors deemed to be unemployed, as was the case in January 2023. “The department checked the list against the Persal system, and it was found that out of the 825 doctors on the list, 694 had just completed their community service on December 31, 2023. Most of them have applied for medical officer posts in the various provinces.The provinces advertise posts at varying times depending on several factors, especially budget availability.

“Since October 2023, to date 564 medical officers’ posts were filled, 239 posts are currently advertised in public media outlets and 375 will be advertised in the next six months. “In addition, we are looking at a review of the current dispensation for employment of doctors, especially medical officers and specialists. The intention is to check if there are areas where existing money can be reassigned to enable the employment of more health professionals in public health facilities. An increase in the number of those employed will benefit even those already in employment by reducing their workloads,” Phaahla said.

After completing community service, doctors were also registered for independent practice with the Health Professions Council of South Africa. South African Medical Association chairperson, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, described the high number of unemployed doctors as a “crisis”. “There is a big need for those doctors, our ratio in the public sector is 0.35 per 1 000 patients, compared to the World Health Organization recommended ratio of 1 to 1 000,” Mzukwa said.

He said budgetary constraints was not a good enough excuse, instead it was “poor planning”, because these doctors needed to fill shortages and posts in preparation for the National Health Insurance (NHI). “We know government is bailing out other state-owned entities, why can’t they do the same with health care? These shortages in staff are leading to court cases because of negligence. “It also has a ripple effect when it comes to young people. They see doctors unemployed in their hundreds, so they might feel there’s no future in the profession, while there is a great need.