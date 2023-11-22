A bridge too far: ‘expelled’ over pro-Palestinian t-shirt

A local bridge player has expressed deep disappointment after she was “expelled” from the club after she showed up in a pro-Palestine T-shirt to a social bridge session. Rona Holmes, who recently joined the Constantina Bridge Club, said she was aggrieved by the manner in which she was removed from the club for taking a stance against injustice.

The club told the Cape Times that Holmes was not expelled, but that the members did not want to play with her. On November 13, Holmes said she was sworn at and told “no one wants you here”. “The past month, as the Israeli war on Gaza intensified, I have participated in Palestinian solidarity protests.

I have worn Palestinian scarves and a Palestinian solidarity T-shirt ‘Unite against Apartheid Israel’ in my day-to-day life, while shopping, and at a cultural event. “I wore the T-shirt while playing bridge at Constantina Bridge Club. There were 51 other players and by 11am I had been sworn at by the chairperson, told to leave the club, and shortly thereafter removed from the club’s WhatsApp group. I was told that my T-shirt is offensive, that I made everyone uncomfortable, that I acted in bad taste in a club with mainly Jewish members, and that it has been noticed that I am a ‘difficult person’,” said Holmes.

According to Holmes, she has been attending the club for a few months to practise with her regular bridge partner. “I have worn the T-shirt to the club before but there was never before any conversation about it until Monday (last week). After another player voiced their offence, it was taken up with the chairperson. My partner also said she took offence to the T-shirt. I was told that I can't bring politics to the bridge club and I said that to me it was a matter of truth and morality.” “After a number of people voiced their disdain, I went to the bathroom and turned the T-shirt inside out to continue playing.

“However during tea time, I was told that my partner no longer wanted to play with me. I asked (for) my (playing) fee back which was paid back to me but I still feel traumatised by the incident,” said Holmes. Responding to questions about the incident, Doreen Dawson who identified herself as the chairperson of the club, said Holmes “was not expelled”. “Her partner felt greatly insulted and chose not to play with her.

Nobody wanted to play with her. That's all I have to say. I won't say anything further without my lawyer being present,” said Dawson. The Western Cape Bridge Union said they would respond to questions in due course.