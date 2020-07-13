A Khayelitsha mom's pain over missing daughter, 12

Cape Town – For the past four nights, Anela Sithonga from Khayelitsha has slept with her phone next to her pillow hoping she will hear that her missing 12-year-old daughter Lunamandla has been found safe. Lunamandla, fondly known as Luna, was last seen by her mother on Thursday morning boarding her scholar transport in front of their Site B home in TR Section. The Grade 6 pupil never made it to her class in Eastville Primary School in Mitchells Plain. She has short hair and carried a black Nike school bag. “I last saw her leaving at 8.30am and past 2pm the driver came back and asked if Luna was at home because when he went to pick her up he was told she was absent. I was shocked because she has never bunked school, so it was so unlike her. “I went back to the school with the driver and surprisingly they had no record of her in the screening register for Covid-19 and on the class register. Even her fellow classmates say she never came to school,” Sithonga said.

According to the mother, Lunamandla is usually transported to school with two other children.

However, that recently changed because of the time differences at the schools.

“The driver says he dropped her at 9am and watched her walk into the school. I really don’t know what to think or what to do.

“I have never felt this helpless and fearful before. I am struggling to sleep and praying all the time that my child is found,” Sithonga said.

She said after a missing person's case was opened at the Mitchells Plain police station, a search in the area was initiated.

“We looked everywhere, on fields, in bushes, by the train station and also knocked on people’s doors with her picture but no one saw or heard anything.

“A search with police dogs and neighbourhood watches was also held (yesterday) in Rocklands.

“I am begging anyone who knows her whereabouts to assist and to the person who might be holding her hostage to release her she is just a child,” said Sithonga.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said anyone with information about Lunamandla’s whereabouts can contact Sergeant Mnkomo at Mitchells Plain FCS on 082 522 1066.

Cape Times