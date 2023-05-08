‘A loving and vibrant soul’: Bester jail decoy Mpholo finally laid to rest in Bloemfontein

Cape Town - Katlego Mpholo was described as a loving and vibrant soul during his funeral at the Lesley Monnyane Hall in Bloemfontein on Sunday. The 32-year-old father of two’s body was used as a decoy in the prison escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester in May last year.

It is alleged that several suspects worked together with disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana to ensure that Mpholo’s body landed in Cell 35 in the Mangaung Correctional Centre to aid Bester’s escape. Mpholo’s family, including his inconsolable mother and friends, gathered to bid their final farewell to him. In a heartfelt tribute to her son, Katlego’s mother, Monica Matsie said after all that she and the family had done to try to find him, she never thought that he could have died in such a manner.

“Katlego my child, I am hurt, I went everywhere searching for you. I never felt that you could die like this. “You were a beautiful child my boy, respectful, you never gave me trouble and when I would reprimand you, you listened. I am hurt that I’ll never see your smile, and your beautiful face my child. You were my only child. I am hurt Katlego, I am truly hurt, what happened to you hurts me. Please fight my son, don’t rest, fight until justice is served. I have lost my right hand man, my helper, but I trust God will fight for us.

I will raise your children to know you my son, they will know their father,” said the heartbroken mother. Mpholo’s father Batho Mpholo said: “Today is one of those days when we ask ourselves whether it’s real. We will be happy to finally lay him to rest even under these circumstances. “The most difficult thing is finding your son in that manner and it was the breaking point for us. I felt like I’m dying inside. We are putting our faith in God, he will reveal everything, everyone who was involved will be revealed.

“Katlego was a very humble and flamboyant boy, he was a leader. We will be laying him to rest but the family is heartbroken,” he said. Mpholo’s friend and fellow member of the Bloemfontein Celtic Kopanong branch, Judith Williams described him as a vibrant person. “I have known him since 2016 when he became a member of the Kopanong branch, he was the youngest. He worked hard and became the deputy of the branch. He was embraced by the people.

“Last year when he went missing we tried to search tirelessly. I was hit deeply when I learnt that his body was one that was found in that cell. Saying his name and him not responding breaks me,” she said. Meanwhile, the murder charge against six of the accused in the elaborate escape of Bester was withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority. Magudumana appeared alongside Senohe Matsaora, Teboho Lipholo, Buty Masemola, and the latest pair to be arrested, former G4S control room operators Tieho Makhotsa and Anastassja Jansen, on charges relating to corruption, fraud, defeating the ends of justice, assisting an inmate to escape, and violation of a body, among others, in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.