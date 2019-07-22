File photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Capetonians have been warned to brace themselves for a more "intense" cold front across the peninsula from tomorrow than the one experienced at the end of last week. The SA Weather Service (SAWS) said strong to gale-force interior winds between 62 and 70km/h were expected over the Breede River Valley, Central and Little Karoo in the Western Cape today and tomorrow.

Heavy rain leading to possible flooding is also expected over the Western Cape tomorrow. Up to 80mm of rain is expected on Tuesday across the Cape Winelands and Overberg.

Temperatures in Cape Town will range from a high of 12 degrees Celcius on Monday night to 9°C on Friday night, with daytime temperatures varying from 15°C on Monday to 17°C on Friday.

Strong winds are also expected over the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland in the Northern Cape today, including the whole of the Western Cape and western parts of the Northern Cape tomorrow.

Gale force north-westerly winds of 65 to 70km/h are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas today, spreading to Kleinzee and Plettenberg Bay tomorrow, while heavy rain leading to flooding can be expected over the Cape Winelands and the western parts of the Overberg tomorrow afternoon.

According to the SAWS, the system will bring “disruptive snowfall” of between 10cm to 20cm over the southern areas of the Northern Cape and western high ground of the Western Cape on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Following rains last week, the City of Cape Town said dam levels stood at 61.8% of storage capacity.

Water restrictions remain in place to aid dam recovery and residents have been encouraged to continue using water sparingly and to remain water wise.