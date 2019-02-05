File photo: Reuters

Cape Town – The WWF Nedbank Green Trust has launched a study of the existing electricity distribution system at metro and municipal levels in South Africa. This is to develop workable models for metros and municipalities to diversify their energy mix.

The study would also make recommendations for alternative sources of revenue and funding from renewable energy (RE) to cash-strapped municipalities, said WWF-SA Urban Futures Programme manager Louise Scholtz.

The threat and reality of load shedding in South Africa has led to increased investment by the residential and industrial private sector into renewable energy (RE) generation.

However, the national electricity regulatory system is not set up to accommodate a diversified energy mix, nor the decentralised management of it.

Key partners in the investigation are the SA Local Government Association, SA National Energy Development Institute, Association of Municipal Electricity Utilities, the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at University of Stellenbosch, the metros as well as selected smaller municipalities.

“Municipalities are acutely aware of the fiscal cliff they will face if they cannot respond effectively to the impact of reduced electricity sales.

"As a result they are grappling with the conflicting outcomes of encouraging increased private-sector investment in RE, while ensuring their long-term financial sustainability,” Scholtz said.

“Given the increasingly rapid convergence since 2011 between the average Eskom and RE tariffs, particularly wind and solar, and in light of studies from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research showing that new wind and solar provide the cheapest source of energy, there is significant opportunity for municipalities to procure directly from independent power producers.

“Decreasing technology costs also open up potential opportunities for building and generating their own RE. Either of these options would limit their exposure to future Eskom tariff increases, and impact positively on their finances,” Scholtz said.

The 2019 WWF Nedbank Green Trust investigation builds on work by WWF-SA and its partners, metros and municipalities.

In 2018 a household and industrial energy survey was conducted in partnership with the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch University to determine who converts to RE, what motivates them to do so and how this could assist city planners. National sampling for the survey consisted of 2 678 online respondents.

Cape Times