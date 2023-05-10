‘A privilege to serve’: UWC’s search for new Rector, VC begins

Cape Town - With about 18 months left in office, UWC’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius hopes to bring the institution closer to its goals, including producing world-class research that transforms lives. The university’s search for a new Rector and VC has commenced and applications for the position close on May 12.

Pretorius was appointed as the seventh vice-chancellor of the UWC in 2015, his first five-year term commenced in January of that year. He was appointed for a second term in 2020, which comes to an end in December next year. UWC Student Representative Council (SRC) president Mandla-Onke Notyawa said they wanted accommodation and safety and security issues to be among the VC priorities for this year.

At the weekend the university’s third-year accounting student Kamva Dasi was laid to rest in his hometown, Eastern Cape after being murdered in an armed robbery in Belhar. “There are many commitments that the VC made including the refurbishment of old residences and attending to other challenges in accommodations. “We want to see these being fulfilled before his term ends.

In fact, the safety and security of students is an urgent matter that needs implementation soon. “Unfortunately, we lost one of our own at the hands of gangsters last week and we need to see action,” said Notyawa. During the recent launch of the newly built Unibell Residence VC Professor Pretorius mentioned that their response to accommodation matters included looking at upgrading their older residences.

The university also said last week that there were discussions regarding safety of students. Pretorius told the Cape Times it had been a privilege serving the “great institution” which had played a huge role in his life. “The lives of thousands of others and indeed South Africa as a whole - playing an integral part in our transition into a democracy.