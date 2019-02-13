Shaylynn Arendse and her nanny were killed in a hit-and-run incident on 27 September last year, when the driver of a white VW Golf came speeding down Strandfontein Road towards 5th Avenue in Lotus River and struck them where they stood on the pavement. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The accident report detailing what took place on the day six-year-old Shaylynn Arendse and her nanny Maureen Abrahams were hit by a speeding driver while standing on a pavement is still outstanding. The driver, Mogamat Rafiek Hayners, 24, of Hanover Park, appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he is facing two charges of culpable homicide. Hayners is currently out on R5 000 bail.

The courtroom was packed with Shaylynn’s family who were dressed in white T-shirts with her photo printed on.

Hayners, who was dressed in blue pants and a tracksuit top, heard the State’s investigation into the matter was incomplete.

Crime scene photographs, chain statements, the ambulance report and the post-mortem have been received.

However, the State prosecutor indicated they were still waiting for the “vital” accident report. The matter was postponed to 12 March.

Hayners’ lawyer then asked for a final postponement, to which Magistrate Wezile Rxiana replied that this would not be in the interest of justice.

Outside court, Shaylynn’s granny, Brenda Tommy, said she hoped the matter would be sped up because it’s hard on the family to face Hayners.

“Each time there is court, we prepare for it and this disrupts our healing,” she said.

Shaylynn and Maureen were killed in a hit-and-run incident on 27 September, 2018, when the driver of a white VW Golf came speeding down Strandfontein Road towards 5th Avenue in Lotus River and struck them where they stood on the pavement. They were on their way to a nearby store.

Hayners handed himself over to police days after cops found the Golf standing outside the home of his relatives in Hanover Park.

Two months later, while out on bail, Hayners was caught by the Hawks, allegedly smuggling drugs worth R8.9 million at a storage facility in Somerset West.

Police then nabbed Russel Stanton Jonathan, 53, Mark Overmeyer, 51, and Zaynisa Alfoz, 45, for their alleged involvement in a drug syndicate, and the four were granted R50 000 bail at the Somerset West Magistrate's Court on 1 December.

This matter is back in court on 22 March.

The Hawks previously confirmed Hayners also has a pending case of culpable homicide.

Cape Times