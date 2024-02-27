Accommodation crises still haunt varsities

Nearly three weeks into the university academic year, some students in the province remain homeless while others have been temporarily housed at private spaces. Students were seen sleeping outside and in halls and offices at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and Stellenbosch University (SU).

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) delays in the evaluation process that would lead to funding, delays in result outcomes and university-owned and leased residences reaching full capacity were some of the challenges that led to accommodation woes at higher learning institutions. A group of about 30 SU students has been housed at an Early Childhood Development facility in Kayamandi after being removed from the university’s emergency accommodation. Student Representative Council (SRC) president Phiwokuhle Qabaka said: “Students received eviction notices from the emergency accommodation on Monday and had to find alternative accommodation but they had nowhere to go. This led to them sleeping outside on the steps of the university’s management building.

“We then had to make a plan and they slept at our SRC offices and are now housed at a creche in Kayamandi. Some residents have been assisting with food and some basic needs. “Many are still waiting for NSFAS funding outcomes but are registered.

They include first-year students from other provinces. For others it has been a challenge to even attend classes. We are really unhappy with the treatment and seeing how students are suffering all in pursuit of education.” SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said male students spent last Monday night at the stairs of Admin B, looking after the belongings of the group and giving the female students a chance to sleep at the SRC office. He said they were accommodated at a church hall in Idas Valley from Tuesday to Friday, organised by Faculty of Theology Dean Professor Reggie Nel.

“As the facilities were not available over the past weekend, space was made available to them at a pre-school in Kayamandi, arranged by the Thuma Foundation, and supported by Professor Thuli Madonsela, Director of the Centre for Social Justice at SU. For this week, Professor Madonsela has paid for accommodation at a camping site, to accommodate this group of students until March 1. “Last week, the university was able to assist some students from this group who were eligible and who were registered on SU’s waiting list. Placement in SU accommodation was done according to the guidelines of the Residence Placement Policy and as cancellations were received,” said Viljoen. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said both halls at the District Six campus and Bellville campus had been cleared after hundreds of students were staying there.

They have been temporarily accommodated at various places. “Our appeals processes wrapped up this weekend and we have now let the declined and accepted students know. “Regardless of their acceptance status, we still do not have any accommodation place.