Cape Town – Police have launched an investigation into serious allegations that senior police officers failed to follow due process to order a bungled operation, which led to the wounding of five anti-gang unit officers (AGU) in Philippi. The Cape Times reliably understands that a Colonel Ngubane, Colonel Clark and Brigadier Khumalo, whom the AGU commander Major-General André Lincoln last week requested be removed from the unit with immediate effect following a break in trust, were laterally moved to the command structure of the AGU by commissioner Khombinkosi Jula in May, without consulting Lincoln.

There had been a formal request at the time to reconsider Ngubane as the commander for visible policing; Clark as the detective commander; and Khumalo as second in command.

Jula, who has been on annual leave since Wednesday, the day the AGU shooting occurred, has refused to answer questions as to their lateral placement to the AGU or why the commander had not been consulted.

Jula instead referred the Cape Times to police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, who then referred the Cape Times to the media office.

Police spokesperson André Traut said: “In response, kindly be advised that your enquiry pertains to operational information that is not divulged to the media.”

Following the wounding of the five AGU members, Lincoln said the operation had been planned by Ngubane and another senior officer, a Colonel Mkabele.

The dockets were not gang-related, yet AGU members were sent, Lincoln said. There had apparently been no approved operational plan; and Ngubane and Mkabele were not with the members.

“Colonel Ngubane planned and instructed members to participate in tracing operations without informing Lincoln, without an approved operations plan in the absence of specialised forces, and leaving an operation to be executed with a sergeant in charge,” a letter to Jula’s office read.

Potelwa yesterday said Major-General Oswald Reddy has been appointed by acting provincial commissioner Major-General Mpumelelo Manci to investigate the attack on the AGU members in the Samora Machel informal settlement, as well as the allegations levelled against senior members.

“Be informed that Reddy has been appointed by Manci to investigate all issues pertaining to the attack on the AGU members in the Samora Machel settlement on Wednesday.

“The investigation will also include recent allegations about some SAPS members that surfaced in media reports. It is requested that the investigation be allowed space to reach finality.”

It’s also understood that Jula had extended the major offences reaction team (MORT) term for three months until the end of July at a cost of R1.16million.

MORT is an integrated provincial intervention comprising specialised provincial units targeting specifically identified station precincts.

Its mandate is to ensure the swift response to serious offences reported at those stations.

The AGU had apparently been functioning without an allocated budget.

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, referred all questions on the AGU’s structure and budget to the office of the national police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole.

National police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the matter was internal and would not comment further.

Among those in command at MORT is Ngubane.

Jula would not comment on or confirm how Ngubane was expected to perform duties at MORT and the AGU at the same time.

Cape Times