Roland ‘Roly’ Jethro Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Relatives, former colleagues and friends will gather at Mountview High School in Hanover Park Avenue to pay tribute to renowned community activist and teacher Roland “Roly” Jethro tomorrow. The 58-year-old died of cancer on Sunday.

The memorial service at 7pm will be followed by his funeral service, which will take place on Saturday at 9am at the same venue, according to close friend Zelda Holtzman.

She met Jethro as a teenager in Hanover Park, where both lived and had become involved in youth organisations during the late 1970s.

“Roly was a renowned activist in all fields of life and had a passion for the environment and for youth development. He was a renowned MK activist, a veteran of the UDF (United Democratic Front) and a member of the Hanover Park Youth Organisation.

“We got involved in the Hanover Park Civic Youth Wing and the then Cape Youth Congress, which was one of the organisations that helped found the UDF,” she added.

Jethro was also a keen angler.

Former fellow activist and friend Ryland Fisher said he had met Jethro when both were teenagers involved in Hanover Park youth organisations in the late 1970s.

“One thing that stood out for me at the time was Roly’s passion for mountains.

“We would often take 100 youths up the mountain. He taught young people there was more to life than what they were experiencing in Hanover Park,” Fisher added.

Popular Cape Town singer Vicky Sampson, who will perform at Jethro’s memorial service, said Jethro was very committed to the Struggle against apartheid.

“That’s my memory of him - a very strong person who fought all his life for what he believed in.

“He was about building a better Hanover Park and a better country,” said Sampson.

Colleague and activist Headley King said Jethro had a wonderful ability to acquire new languages, make friends and assimilate cultures.

Jethro spoke English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa fluently.

“He was an integral part of the political collective at UWC in the 1980s. Part of our Struggle discussion groups helped to organise the Fattis & Monis boycott in 1979.

“He also played a role in the ANC underground, joining the movement in Lesotho in the early 1980s. In later years, MK general Lambert Moloi paid a special visit to Roly’s home to thank him for his contribution.”

Another friend, Charlie Martin, said Jethro lived out his human values in the sport of angling.

“For instance, he was a man of great compassion, and when he had caught some fish he would share them with everyone,” said Martin.