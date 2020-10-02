Activists occupying Camps Bay mansion to appear in court

Cape Town – The group of queer radical activists occupying a Camps Bay mansion are expected in court today after lawyers for the property management group served them a notice of motion for their immediate eviction.

#WeSeeYou said in the absence of legal representation, they would be representing themselves.

“We have received a lot of negative comments on social media, including two death threats,” they said in a statement.

“There are many people who don’t understand entirely why we are doing this and forget that we are a diverse group who are doing the justice and healing work to hold each other’s experiences, to share our own and to learn from each other.

“While there are still gaps in our knowledge about the owner, we know that they are based overseas, that this house is an investment that they make about R50 000 a month from. This is more than what you need to be part of the top 1% of earners in the country.”