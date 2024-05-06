Advancement in treatment and health prevention strategies for Infectious Diseases

Since 2003, the world has seen over 15 million human deaths due to diseases and pandemics, as well as immense loss of quality of life from food and water safety hazards, which are One Health-related health threats.

Collaboration across sectors and disciplines through the One Health Approach advances infectious disease control by integrating human, animal, and environmental health. This approach provides a holistic understanding and perspective of disease transmission dynamics and ecological influences on Infectious Diseases such as Malaria and Dengue.

Paul Tambyah, President of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID) said: “While it is challenging to attribute specific advancements solely to this approach, one notable example is the repurposing of the feline infectious peritonitis drug Nirmatrelvir, originally used for treating cats, into Paxlovid, now widely used for treating SARS-CoV-2 in humans.

“At our coming meeting in Cape Town, we will have a special ICID Ubuntu Community Village where activists and patient groups will have the opportunity to interact with researchers, clinicians, and public health professionals. We will also have a policy forum where policymakers can hear from people living and working with infectious diseases and share their plans for public health interventions.”