After 2 years of patience, deaf dog Flash finally finds a family

Cape Town - After watching nearly 2 000 of his friends come and go, Flash the dog who is completely deaf, was finally adopted two years after being found wandering the streets. The pitbull cross has finally found a new home with a patient and understanding family after being brought to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in July 2018. “This special boy watched nearly 2 000 of his friends come and go as they left with their forever families, while he remained behind. Flash waited patiently in his kennel every day, wearing his cutest look and doing his cute little dance for every Adoption Centre visitor,” the organisation said. They said his new owners would have to be special, because he needed a patient, understanding family, willing to invest the time and energy necessary to learn how to communicate with him. His new owners, Ryan Africa and Jade Everts, said it was his eyes that captivated them.

“After we decided we wanted to adopt a dog I was looking at different websites to see what dogs they had. I knew I wanted a small dog and eventually settled on a pitbull. When I saw a picture of his face, there was just something that drew me in, his eyes tell a story. I sent my fiance a picture of Flash and she went to read his story. When we found out he was deaf, we wanted to meet him even more,” Africa said.

They fell in love with Flash the moment they met him.

“He went out for a walk with us, he played with us, everything about him just showed us it was meant to be. I am a firm believer that an animal chooses you. He took to us immediately. Now that we have him, people think its difficult, but, like we continuously, say his communication skills are great, he finds a way to tell us exactly what he wants and when he wants it. He has made our young family complete,” said Africa.

During his time at the SPCA, the on-site animal behaviourist, Nicole Nel taught Flash how to respond to hand signals, as a way for him to take instruction.

"Our sincerest thanks go to the beautiful family who made room in their home and hearts for this very special boy. Flash left us with a really valuable life lesson: Never, ever give up. Life really can change in a flash," the SPCA said.

