Ahmed Kathrada with liberation hero and his friend Nelson Mandela Photo: Debbie Yazbek / Nelson Mandela Foundation

Cape Town – Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, in celebrating what would have been the Struggle icon’s 90th birthday yesterday, hosted a donors’ breakfast at Constitutional Hill, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in aid of raising funds to install a permanent exhibition to celebrate the life and contribution of the remarkable South African. Young people from the foundation also visited the Ahmed Kathrada Site of Remembrance at the Westpark Cemetery to pay their respects.

Kathrada was born on August 21, 1929, in the rural town of Schweizer Reneke in North West. He became politically active aged 12 while at school in Joburg and was part of almost all the key campaigns against apartheid until his arrest and imprisonment.

After his release and the advent of democracy, Kathrada served as parliamentary councillor to former president Nelson Mandela, headed the Robben Island Museum Council and later formed the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. He died in 2017.

The foundation has organised a series of programmes and events this month to be held to celebrate Kathrada’s legacy as an activist.

The foundation’s executive director, Neeshan Balton, had said that the “Kathrada at 90” programme “will focus on different elements of Kathrada’s rich legacy”.

“Kathrada was particularly fond of spending time during August with young people, retelling stories from the past, and we have made sure that youth reflections on his legacy is included in the programme.”

Members of the public may share their memories, reflections and photos of Kathrada on social media using the hashtag #KathradaLegacy, and by tagging @KathradaFound or it can be emailed to [email protected]

Cape Times