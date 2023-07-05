Al Jama-ah calls on Mashatile to ‘stop acting on matters raised by the DA'

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks said Deputy President Paul Mashatile should focus on “more important priorities” than implementing a proposal on coalitions by the DA. Hendricks also said the ANC should stop acting on matters raised by the DA.

“First, the DA brought a motion against the public protector, which costs the taxpayers hundreds of millions of rand and takes up much time of the lawmakers,” Hendricks said. “Now the ANC is welcoming the DA’s proposals on coalitions. The engagement outside the electoral process undermines democracy,” he said. Hendricks said Mashatile should treat the proposals in the Private Members Bills with caution.

“While these proposals make the rounds of municipalities, the DA has submitted three motions of no confidence in a space of less than a few months. How can any party support a proposal with such hypocrisy?” he asked. Hendricks made the comments in the wake of the planned national dialogue on coalitions later this month, that would look at dysfunctional municipalities in the absence of a framework guiding coalitions. The DA is also championing a “moonshot pact” of opposition parties that seek to unseat the ANC in the 2024 elections.

On Tuesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen urged voters not to vote for parties that “pretended to be in opposition”. Hendricks said he agreed with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa that the ANC and DA should sit around the table to reach an agreement to stop destabilising coalitions. He also said the coalition of eight parties governing the City of Johannesburg has shown that coalitions could work without a framework.