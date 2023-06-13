Al Jama-ah challenges City’s final draft of Bo-Kaap local spatial framework

Cape Town - Political party Al Jama-ah has voiced its concern over an alleged “attempt to chip away at the culture of the Bo-Kaap” in Cape Town. This is after the City approved plans for the area’s Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF).

Al Jama-ah spokesperson and former Bo-Kaap resident advocate Shameemah Salie accused the City of “failing” to take the residents and those connected to Bo-Kaap into consideration. Salie added that the “haste” in which the City was pushing the LSDF through was “very worrying”. “Questions posed included, Why the haste? Why not defer the matter until public participation has been completed and the final document presented as part of the public participation process?

But there has been no response from the City. “This matter was pushed through by the votes of the majority party which proves the lack of regard for the people of Bo-Kaap and the heritage status of Bo-Kaap,” she added. Salie said according to residents, the public participation was still in the process, but according to the City, it had been finalised.

“The local spatial development framework was placed on the agenda, but the residents and those connected to Bo-Kaap were not provided with the relevant document placed before the council,” said Salie. She said that when Al Jama-ah provided the document to the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association on May 30, they realised that the City had not taken heed of the issues discussed at the public participation meetings. Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association chairperson Osman Shaboodien said: “There was consultation, but our main challenge is that we never saw the final draft.

Heritage is central to Bo-Kaap... “Any sort of development final draft was not presented to Bo-Kaap. We welcome development that does not destroy the heritage which must be protected. In the LSDF they talk about housing but not affordable housing.” He said the document also mentioned gentrification, adding that “anything that speaks about gentrification is a threat to Bo-Kaap”.

“We are really disappointed, we feel like we have been sidelined and that the process was not done with very good intentions. Our issues are with the final draft, yes there were engagements but the final draft is problematic for the residents and the heritage of Bo-Kaap,” said Shaboodien. The Deputy Mayor and mayco member for spatial planning and environment Eddie Andrews said the allegation was not true, as the City followed a robust and lengthy public participation process about the LSDF for Bo-Kaap and these meetings were well attended. “The public participation process comprised numerous engagement processes and collaborative workshops with a variety of stakeholders and interested and affected parties.

“The formal (statutory) advertisement of the draft framework commenced on August 31, 2021 and was extended beyond the normal 60 days, until December 15, 2021 to allow for greater involvement.” Residents from Bo-Kaap had nearly four months to submit their comments on the draft LSDF, and also, during this time the City hosted numerous meetings to facilitate engagement with residents and stakeholders,” he said. Edwards said the City used various channels and platforms to reach out to residents and made them aware of the ongoing process.