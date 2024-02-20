Alarm over spike in teen pregnancies

City health authorities have raised the alarm over an increase in the number of teenage girls seen for their first antenatal visit, along with a drastic decrease in the use of condoms. Between July 2022 and June last year, 632 teenagers aged 12 to 17 visited a clinic for their first antenatal visit, compared with 355 the previous corresponding year.

The increase was seen across all Cape Town’s health districts, the City said. At the same time, the number of clinic visits for contraceptive services decreased. The number of female condoms distributed in 2022/23 financial year dropped to 451 271 compared with 671 488 the previous year, while male condom use dropped from 29 086 050 to 19 259 681. This represented a decrease of more than 30% in the use of condoms. Last week, a pregnancy awareness event was held in Wallacedene to observe Pregnancy Education Week and Condom and STI Awareness Week “While the aim of the week is to reduce pregnancy-related complications and encourage women to visit a clinic, we cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that our girls are sexually active and there is an increase in teen pregnancies.

“Besides the detrimental impact on growth, productivity, communities and families, a teen pregnancy disrupts the young mother’s education and puts her future at risk. Our girls have a bright future, and I want to encourage them to do everything they can to make healthy and informed choices,” said Mayco member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross. Condom and STI Awareness Week also seeks to address common misconceptions about condom use and to encourage open conversations about sexual health, said Van der Ross. “At events, staff encourage the proper use of male and female condoms, debunk myths related to their effectiveness, and engage in discussions on how to prioritise safe sex practices.”

During Pregnancy Awareness Week earlier this month, the South African Society of Psychiatrists emphasised the critical mental health impact on teenage mothers. Dr Jessica Stanbridge, a psychiatrist and member of the society, attributed the rise in teen pregnancy numbers to socio-economic difficulties, inadequate sex education, gender-based violence and limited access to contraception. “Teenage pregnancy implies that the pregnancy is usually unplanned and pregnancy in very young adolescents aged 10-14 is evidence of statutory rape. This, together with the alarming numbers that do not factor in unregistered births, miscarriages or backstreet abortions, paints a disheartening picture,” said Stanbridge.