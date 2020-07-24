All learners, parents can collect food from schools during closure

Cape Town – The expected spike in Covid-19 cases over the coming weeks has forced the government to shut all public schools to ensure that they do not become sites of transmission. President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation last night that the Cabinet had decided schools would close from July 27 and reopen on August 24. Grade 12 learners and teachers would only take a one-week break and would be returning to school on August 3, while Grade 7 learners would take a two-week break, returning to school on August10. “Over the last few days, the Department of Basic Education has met with more than 60 organisations representing parents, school governing bodies, principals, educators, independent schools and civil society organisations. "It has also consulted with the Council of Education Ministers, representing the provincial education departments,” Ramaphosa said.

“It is necessary to report that it was difficult to find consensus on the best approach, just as there were differing views among both international and local experts on the circumstances under which schools should be reopened.

“What everyone does agree on, however, is that the health, academic and social development of learners must remain our foremost concerns,” he said.

As of yesterday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 40 8052.

More than 6 000 people have succumbed to the virus.

“As a result of the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the current academic year will be extended beyond the end of 2020.

"The minister of Basic Education will provide details on the management of the remainder of the school year.

“We have taken a deliberately cautious approach to keep schools closed during a period when the country is expected to experience its greatest increase in infections,” Ramaphosa said.

“Throughout this period, the National School Nutrition Programme will continue to operate so that all learners, or their parents, can collect food directly from schools.

“I am aware that this arrangement will disappoint many learners who want to be back at school and may cause inconvenience and difficulty for many families who need to make alternative childcare arrangements,” Ramaphosa said.

“We ask you to do this because we believe it is important to ensure that schools do not become sites of transmission at a time when infections are rising fast.”

While there had been a levelling off of infections in the Western Cape since the third week of June, Ramaphosa said the coronavirus storm had arrived, with the provinces of Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal experiencing a rapid rise in infections.

He also addressed allegations of fraudulent UIF claims, overpricing of goods and services, violation of emergency procurement regulations, collusion between officials and service providers, abuse of food parcel distribution and the creation of fake non-profit organisations to access relief funding.

“We have established a collaborative and co-ordinating centre to strengthen the collective efforts among law enforcement agencies so as to prevent, detect, investigate and prosecute Covid-related corruption. This centre brings together nine state institutions.”

These were the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Independent Police Investigative Directorate, National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, SAPS Detective Service, Sars, Special Investigating Unit and the State Security Agency.

“With an operational hub at the FIC, this centre is investigating allegations of corruption in areas such as the distribution of food parcels, social relief grants, the procurement of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies, and the UIF special Covid-19 scheme. At least 36 cases are at various stages of investigation and prosecution,” Ramaphosa said.

The National Treasury has issued regulations to ensure that emergency procurement of supplies and services meet the constitutional requirements of fairness, transparency, competitiveness and cost effectiveness, while regulations have been put in place to prohibit unjustified price hikes and ensure the availability of essential goods.

The auditor-general has also adopted special measures to safeguard funds committed to the fight against Covid-19. Special audits have been undertaken to detect and prevent misuse of these funds and to identify vulnerabilities in the system.

“Since the declaration of the National State of Disaster, the Competition Commission has investigated over 800 complaints of excessive pricing.

“It has so far prosecuted or reached settlements with 28 companies, imposing penalties and fines of over R16 million,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the government was determined that there should be no theft, wastage and/or mismanagement of public funds.

“The fight against the coronavirus pandemic is stretching our capabilities and resources to their limit. The consequences for those who break the law will be severe,” Ramaphosa warned.

“The people of South Africa require nothing less than full accountability from those who have been elected and appointed to serve them.”

