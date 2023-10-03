Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, wife to be charged with extortion

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson, are expected to face more charges when they return to court next week after making a first appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Stanfield and Johnson were arrested at their Constantia home last week, said police spokesperson Andrè Traut.

Traut said the couple was arrested in connection with “serious offences” perpetrated in Milnerton last year. “An investigation into the circumstances of a theft of a motor vehicle, common assault, robbery and fraud perpetrated in Milnerton last year led to the arrest of a 44-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife on Friday evening. “Members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit confronted the suspects at their Constantia residence and upon a body search, the man was found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm for which he was also charged.

“Further investigation of the Milnerton case led to two more arrests, which were effected yesterday. The two men, both aged 44, were arrested in Bishop Lavis and Milnerton respectively,” said Traut. Stanfield’s arrest comes in the wake of him being implicated in the closure of the Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town club earlier this year, allegedly due to extortion. Ayepyep said it had shut its doors due to safety concerns as they were “under siege” from “an alleged gang leader”. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Stanfield, Johnson and two alleged accomplices – Johannes Abrahams and Denver Booysen – will appear in court again on October 9.

“The accused are charged under Schedule 5, and the State intends adding more charges including intimidation and extortion. The case has been postponed until next Monday, and all accused remain in custody. “Accused two, Stanfield’s wife, has been referred to the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison as she had surgery last Thursday before her arrest on Friday.” Ntabazalila added that the State has been ordered to organise a social worker who will check the well-being of the couple’s two children, aged 15 and 17.

“The State, working with a social worker, is expected to help find suitable relatives who will look after the well-being of the children,” he said. According to the charge sheet, the four face three criminal charges, including stealing a motor vehicle –a BMW worth about R326 000 – at the Palm Springs Security Complex in Milnerton on November 24 last year. During the same incident, Stanfield, Johnson and Booysen had allegedly robbed the complainant of a cellphone as well.