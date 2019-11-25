Alleged abalone thieves arrested in Muizenberg after skipping red light









Cape Town – Skipping a red traffic light in Muizenberg and having a trail of viscous fluid seeping out of the rear of your vehicle is a sure way of attracting the attention of City Law Enforcement officers. November 25, 2019 definitely proved to be two suspects' unlucky day. Attempting to run away when being pulled over in Beach Road backfired too, only resulting in them being arrested. On being brought back to their car, the officers discovered 47 shucked and 575 unshucked abalone. This comes after the City's Marine Unit Auxiliary officers and security guards in the Simon's Town area had pursued and disrupted poaching operations throughout the night, Law Enforcement Inspector Wayne Dyason said on Monday. "Early this morning, City Law Enforcement officers in the Muizenberg area were on patrol in Beach Road when they noticed a vehicle skipping a red light," Dyason said.

"They followed the vehicle and noticed a trail of viscous fluid seeping out of the rear of the vehicle. They attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the two male suspects jumped out and ran.

"They were caught and brought back to the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, the officers recovered 47 shucked and 575 unshucked abalone.

"The two suspects, who it is suspected came from Simon's Town were arrested and charged in terms of the Marine and Living Resources Act.

"The City's Marine Unit Auxiliary officers and security guards in the Simon's Town area pursued and disrupted poaching operations throughout the night in Simon's Town."

Cape Times