Alleged butchery robber killed in shootout

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into the death of an alleged Strand butchery robber who died after a shootout with police. The shootout occurred on the corner of the N2 freeway and Broadway Boulevard in Strand.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said one of six suspects died while another was still fighting for his life after being hospitalised on Saturday. “It's alleged that a group of six armed males robbed a butchery and fled with a large undisclosed amount of cash, laptop and a cellphone. A few minutes later, the robbers were stopped by the Flying Squad (K-9 members). As alleged, the suspects ran away while shooting at the (police) members. “Members returned fire to the suspects. They (the suspects) later jumped out of the vehicle they were travelling in and ran in different directions, still shooting at the members,” said Cola.

One of the suspects was shot dead while the other one was wounded and is currently in hospital. Four of them were arrested and appeared in the Grabouw Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “All the stolen items have been recovered, including an undisclosed amount of cash. Over and above that, three firearms and one toy gun were recovered from the suspects. ’’Furthermore, the team discovered that the vehicle used by the suspects was hijacked in Gugulethu. Ipid continues with the investigation process,” said Cola.