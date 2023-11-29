Alleged serial killer ‘boasted about ex-girlfriend’s rape

Alleged Boland serial killer Johan Williams boasted about the alleged rape of his ex-girlfriend, who he had kidnapped, to her new love interest in the days leading up to his arrest, it has been claimed. This week, the now-husband of Williams’ ex-girlfriend told the court that his wife had confided in him about her abusive relationship with Williams.

The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his wife, who also testified, came face to face with the alleged serial killer at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday for the first time. According to the man from Parkwood, their relationship started in 2018 when they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend. “We started chatting and she confided in me a lot over time as our chats and visits progressed (while she worked in Cape Town).

“I told her that there is help for her and I told her of organisations that could help if she needed,” the man told the court. During this period, Williams’ ex-girlfriend had obtained an interdict against him in an attempt to flee the relationship, and start a new life with her new love interest. According to the witness, on the day that Williams’ former lover was to appear in court for the interdict hearing, he had escorted her and her two children to the train station, and had them board a train to Wellington from Cape Town with instructions to stay in contact about their safe arrival in Wellington.

However, during her trip, the witness received a voice note from another woman warning his love interest that Williams was aware of her imminent arrival in Wellington, and cautioning her to be careful. “I kept asking her if she was safe and when there was a sudden silence on the chats, I immediately felt uneasy and (felt) that something strange was happening. “I couldn’t piece together how he had had come to know of information that she was on her way as we hadn’t shared this information with anybody,” he told the court.

The witness detailed how over the next few days, he had intermittent contact with the woman, which was at times intercepted by Williams who had chatted with him as if he was the victim, telling him to “forget about her” and that he would “never see them again”. In one message, Williams had described to the man sexual acts he had performed with the victim. Meanwhile, the triple-murder and six-time rape accused Williams was reprimanded for delaying court proceedings after he arrived late in court.